Peel Police say that a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber alert was issued for Alyssa Langille early Monday.

Police said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

Constable Bancroft Wright says the girl is alive, but he isn’t sure about her condition.

The post FOCUS OF AMBER ALERT, 15 YEAR OLD ALYSSA LANGILLE, FOUND AND IN PEEL POLICE CUSTODY appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.