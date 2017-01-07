FIAT CHRYSLER TO RECALL 100-THOUSAND+ TRUCKS AND SUVS TO REPLACE FAULTY AIRBAG INFLATORS

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 100-thousand older trucks and SUVs in order to replace Takata airbag inflators that are potentially dangerous.

There have been at least 16 cases of people being killed and about 180 injured by the airbag inflators worldwide.

The recall includes certain 2009 Dodge Durango and Chrysler Aspen SUVs, as well as certain 2005 to 2009 Ram 2500 pickups.

In some cases, prolinged heat and humidity can cause the Takata inflators to explode with excessive force and hurl shrapnel into vehicle passenger areas.

Owners of affected vehicles will begin to get letters starting January 12th, advising them to bring their vehicle in so that dealers can replace the inflators with ones made by another company.

