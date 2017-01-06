The most popular art galleries in Paris are seeing a decline in visitors by foreign tourists – after Islamist militant attacks in 2015 – and atrocities elsewhere in France.

The number of foreign visitors to The Louvre dropped by 20 percent – to 5.3 million people.

Total attendance at The Musee d’Orsay was down 13 percent – to three million.

The Louvre and Musee d’Orsay were also closed for five days in June because of flooding.

Paris hotel bookings from overseas were down by ten percent in 2016 – according to figures from the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The post FEWER FOREIGNERS VISIT PARIS ART GALLERIES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.