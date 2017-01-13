FEW ANSWERS FOR MISSISSAUGA BLAST VICTIMS

Lots of questions but very few answers last night as residents affected by that massive house explosion in Mississauga last summer gathered with police to discuss the situation.

But the big question on the lips of most of those gathered wasn’t forthcoming. Most wanted to know when when they can move back to their homes on Hickory Drive. One is preparing for her fifth temporary relocation since the explosion and is still waiting for information from her insurance company and police.

The massive explosion has been traced to the intentional disconnection of a natural gas line in the home’s basement and has been ruled a double suicide.

Some 33 houses impacted by the blast are still empty, awaiting repairs or reconstruction.

