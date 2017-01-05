FATAL FIRE AT SCARBOROUGH T-C-H BUILDING WAS ARSON

The fatal fire at a Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough nearly one year ago, that left four seniors dead, was deliberately set.

(CP 24)

The Ontario Fire Marshal, Toronto fire and police have been investigating and the victims’ families have been told the chairs in an alcove were ignited with an open flame, causing thick toxic smoke that quickly filled the fifth-floor hallway on February 5th last year.

Toronto Community Housing already faces charges for just having the chairs in the alcove, since that’s against the fire code to have combustible materials along an exit route.

TCH is also accused of failing to train staff properly in fire safety protocols.

The Neilson Hall Apartments at 1315 Neilson Road is for those 59 and older, but, since it’s not classified as a seniors residence, it does not have to pass the same, strict provincial fire regulations as seniors or retirement homes nor are sprinklers mandatory.

According to TCH records, the building was last inspected for fire safety in 2013.

Under the fire code, buildings that are classified as seniors residences must undergo annual fire inspections.

