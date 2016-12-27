The family that died in a large cottage fire on Stoney Lake, has now been identified.

Toronto lawyer Geoff Taber, Jacquie Gardner and their two sons perished in a fire that occured early Christmas eve north of Peterborough.

The two family dogs, also died.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined yet but the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

That may take some time as there were several areas that could be fire hazards and the weather is slowing things as well.

The post FAMILY IDENTIFIED FROM DEADLY COTTAGE FIRE appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.