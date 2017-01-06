The city of Toronto has extended its extreme cold weather alert and as they do every year, many Canadians leave the Great White North for warmer climes in the South-Eastern US.

But today, Snowbirds won’t get much respite as many states are expecting winter storms. Snow is forecast for parts of Northern Georgia, and Alabama, as well as Northern areas of South Carolina and all of North Carolina.

US meteorologists say some areas into Virginia can expect 6-8 inches of snow as well.

Classes have been cancelled across several states, and motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

The post EXTREME COLD WEATHER IN TORONTO, SNOW IN SOUTHERN STATES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.