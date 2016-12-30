EXTRAORDINARY SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE IN TIMES SQUARE

New Year’s Eve revellers in Manhattan’s Times Square will be in a place of heightened security. Experts are taking precautions against the possibility of deadly truck driving attacks like the ones this year in Berlin, Germany and Nice, France.

“On New Year’s Eve you will see extraordinary assets deployed by the NYPD,” explained New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, “You’ll see a lot of men and women in uniform including members of our critical response command strategic response group, our emergency services unit. A lot you will see, and as per usual, a lot you will not see, and that combination keeps us safe.”

There will be 65 sand trucks, 20-ton sanitation trucks, and 100 patrol cars surrounding the site, where backpacks are not allowed.

Some 2-million visitors are expected to gather in Times Square.

