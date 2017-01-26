EX-MONTREAL MAYOR APPLEBAUM GUILTY OF 8 CORRUPTION CHARGES

Michael Applebaum, whose tenure as mayor of Montreal was cut short in 2013, when he was arrested, has been found guilty of 8 corruption-related charges.

(Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

He faced a total of 14 conspiracy, breach of trust and corruption charges.

The judge’s ruling was briefly delayed after Applebaum collapsed in the courtroom.

The trial ended last November.

The allegations stem from the time Applebaum was a borough mayor and before he became mayor of Montreal.

The Crown argued the 53-year-old had asked for money in return for ensuring approval of a proposed real estate development and a contract for the management and maintenance of a sports centre.

He has always maintained his innocence.

