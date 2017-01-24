The trade agreement between the European Union and Canada has cleared a major hurdle in the EU’s parliament with the trade committee backing the deal and preparing it for full ratification next month.

The EU says the trade deal will remove almost all tariffs and boost trade with Canada by more than $13 billion a year, create jobs both here and in Europe, but won’t prevent governments from moving to protect environmental and social standards if they believe action is needed.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled that the UK government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union. The decision has the potential to delay Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to trigger negotiations by the end of March. It also raises hopes among pro-EU politicians that they’ll be able soften the terms of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the Euro Zone.

The post EU-CANADA TRADE DEAL MOVES A STEP CLOSER appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.