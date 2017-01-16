The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s launched a probe into Justin Trudeau’s holidays at the Aga Khan.

(Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

The prime minister and his family flew to Nassau aboard a government jet in late December and then took the Aga Khan’s private helicopter to his private islander in the Bahamas.

Commissioner Mary Dawson is expressing concern about two potential breaches: the face the Aga Khan’s foundation lobbies the federal government and the use of the private helicopter.

The foundation’s received $300-million in Canadian international development funds and is a registered lobbyist with the foreign affairs department.

Trudeau admits to not seeking the commissioner’s sign-off but believes he did nothing unethical.

And the Prime Minister’s Office has issued a statement saying it’s happy to answer any of her questions.

The post ETHICS COMMISSIONER INVESTIGATING TRUDEAU’S AGA KHAN TRIP appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.