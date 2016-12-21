El Al FLIGHT RETURNS SAFELY TO TORONTO AFTER ENGINE FIRE

It was a tense 5 hours for passengers aboard an El Al flight last night that was forced to return to Pearson Airport after a reported engine fire.

The flight left for Tel Aviv just before 6 pm. The pilot issued a mayday shortly after and after dumping fuel landed the flight about an hour after takeoff.

The passengers were held at the gate for almost four hours while the airline scrambled to arrange staff and accommodations.

There were no injuries reported.

