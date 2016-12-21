EGLINTON AVENUE, TORONTO’S DEADLIEST STREET IN 2016

If Eglinton Avenue is part of your commute, you’ll want to keep this news top of mind.

According to a Metro analysis, eight pedestrians have been killed on, or adjacent to, the east-west artery in 2016. No other roadway’s tally comes close.

The trail of pedestrian deaths extends as far west as Dufferin Street, but most fatalities occurred in the east end, where Eglinton Avenue widens to as many as six lanes.

The victims include 63 year old Grace Fryfogel who was killed October 20th at Eglinton and Hanna Road east of Bayview Avenue, and an 81 year old man on a mobility scooter killed October 5th at Eglinton and Winter Avenue, near Midland Avenue.

The statistics don’t comes as a surprise to residents who don’t believe city planners are doing enough to address the problem.

Toronto’s new road safety plan largely ignores Eglinton Avenue. Speed limits remain untouched and its not included in the city’s list of pedestrian safety corridors, most of which are located downtown.

