EDMONTON TO HIRE AN ARTIST TO BE INSPIRED BY ITS CEMETERIES

The City of Edmonton will soon have an artist working among the dead.

An artist-in-residence will be hosted by City of Edmonton Cemeteries.

The artist chosen will be expected to draw inspiration from burial grounds in the city, and will be given studio space in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, known for its picturesque hilltop graveyard which opened in the 19th century.

Residency for the chosen artist will be for at least six months. He or she will be paid $25,000. as well as $3000. for supplies.

Their work will be displayed later in the year in a public exhibition.

Applications for the position are being taken until February 1st.

