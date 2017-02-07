DICK VAN DYKE READY FOR MARY POPPINS REMAKE

Zoomer legend Dick Van Dyke is preparing to head to London to shoot his scenes in the remake of “Mary Poppins.”

In the original, the now 91 year old played Bert, a Cockney jack of all trades, with the worst Cockney accent ever captured on film.

But this time around, Van Dyke is playing the son of the old banker so he needn’t worry about a Cockney accident. And he admits he never did nail the accent, but in defense says he was surrounded by an entire cast and crew of Brits and not once did anyone say he needed to work on his “Cockney.”

Shooting on “Merry Poppins Returns” begins next month. It’s scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2018.

