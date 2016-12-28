There are unconfirmed reports that actress Debbie Reynolds suffered a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon with a suspected stroke. The 84-year-old had been distraught since the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher yesterday. Reports say Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverley Hills earlier in the day and someone from inside the house called 9-1-1. Reynolds and her son had been discussing funeral plans for Carrie at the time of the medical emergency. Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning after falling ill on a flight from London to LA on Friday from what doctors describe as a “cardiac episode.” Reynold’s breakout role was her portrayal of Helen Kane, in the 1952 film Three Little Words, and earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

The post DEBBIE REYNOLDS RUSHED TO HOSPITAL appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.