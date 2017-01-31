COUNCILORS SPLIT ON SCARBOROUGH GARBAGE COLLECTION

There is a split among Scarborough Councillors over Toronto Mayor John Tory’s move to privatize garbage collection in Zone 4. Councillors Gary Crawford and Norm Kelly support the mayor but Councillor Jim Karygiannis does not.

He says Scarborough has the best waste diversion rate in the city and costs less per home to service than Etobicoke.

If council gives the okay, unionized city workers will compete with private enterprise for a 6 year contract to service the area east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Plenty of those workers plan to make their voices heard at Toronto City Hall today before council votes.

