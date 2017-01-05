A prosecutor says Bill Cosby’s trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse – despite the comedian’s argument there’s been widespread negative press coverage of Cosby’s sexual-assault case.

Responding to a motion filed by the 79-year-old entertainer’s lawyers last month – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said he wouldn’t oppose Cosby’s request to bring in a jury from elsewhere – but once the jury is selected – the judge will bring it back to Montgomery County for the trial – set for June.

Cosby’s attorneys recently filed a motion – seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county – saying news coverage made it inevitable that jurors would be biased .

Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting – a woman he knew through Temple University. He has denied wrongdoing.

The post COSBY PROSECUTOR SAYS TRIAL SHOULD STAY IN PHILLY appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.