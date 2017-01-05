CLASSICAL MUSIC WORLD MOURNS PRETRE PASSING

The Classical music world is mourning the passing of conductor Georges Pretre who has died at his home in southern France at the age of 92.

Pretre conducted symphonies across the world and was instrumental in the opera career of Maria Callas. He last conducted in October in Vienna where his rendition of Ravel’s Bolero earned a standing ovation.

France’s culture minister praised the conductor as a remarkable ambassador appreciated for his art of letting musicians play.

