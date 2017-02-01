CHARGES LAID IN SENIOR’S CARE HOME DEATH

The Vice President of Advocacy for Carp, a new vision of aging, calls the case of an 82-year man, charged with the death of a fellow resident in a Mississauga Long Term Care home “heartbreaking.” But Wanda Morris also calls it necessary.

Morris says says long-term care facilities require more trained staff as the number of residents with dementia or cognitive issues increases and she says that means more funding.

The charges were laid in the death of 79-year old Keith Wood, who suffered blunt force trauma at the Camilla Care Community home in Mississauga and later died in hospital.

It’s unclear whether the the accused in this case, Arnold Kendall, suffered from any cognitive issues. He’s being held in custody pending a 30-day assessment.

