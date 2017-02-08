CENSUS SHOWS CANADA GREW 5 PERCENT IN THE PAST 5 YEARS

Canada’s latest census numbers released Wednesday show the country grew by 1.7 million people from 2011 to 35.2 Million – the strongest growth of all the G7 Countries

The report also shows that Canadians have a preference for urban life, and there is also a persistent push west – even as the gas and oil boom levels out.

Alberta leads all the provinces in growth – with Calgary and Edmonton growing by 14.6 and 13.9 percent, respectively.

The city of Toronto grew by 6.2 percent since the last census was taken in 2011.

Today’s release is just the first of seven reports to be released by Statistics Canada over the course of 2017; the next one, to be focused on age and sex, is scheduled for May.

