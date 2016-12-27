CANADIANS WEIGH IN ON TRUDEAU GOVERNMENT IN NEW POLL

Canada’s reputation on the world stage has improved under the Trudeau Liberals – according to a new poll from Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy.

And the Mood of Canada survey shows those polled think federal-provincial relations are improving under the Liberals – compared with the previous Conservative Harper government.

But there’s also an indication the Liberals are no better off than the Conservatives were at similar times during their mandates – when it comes to whether Canada is headed in the right direction – or how well the government is performing.

the findings show a more than 20 point jump in positive sentiment toward Canada’s international reputation – after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won power in Ottawa – and pollster Nik Nanos says the trend has continued to climb.

But according to Nanos, post-election enthusiasm toward the Trudeau government’s overall performance has waned in the last year.

