CANADIANS SUPPORT HARD STANCE BY TRUDEAU AHEAD OF FIRST MEETING

Canadian cabinet ministers are in Washington D.C today, allegedly laying the ground work for the first meeting between Prime Minister Trudeau and US president Donald Trump.

No one has confirmed that, but Trump Spokesperson Kelly Anne Conway says the meeting will happen at some point next week.

The meeting comes as a new Nanos research poll was released suggesting nearly 60% of Canadians want Trudeau to take a hard line stance with Trump.

58% of those polled say they would support a trade war with the U.S, IF Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Ahead of the meeting, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was in the US Capital yesterday and met with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

She’ll meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will have similar talks with his American counterpart.

