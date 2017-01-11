CANADIAN SUPERSTAR TO BE HONOURED IN NASHVILLE

As of mid June, you’ll be able to catch up on the life and times of Canadian superstar Shania Twain who is getting her own feature exhibit in the Nashville-based Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 51-year old Timmins, Ontario native is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. She has five Grammy’s to her credit. Her 1997 album “Come on Over” is still the best-selling country album of all time and is the top-selling album by a female artist of any genre of all time.

The exhibit will open June 16th and run through June of next year.

