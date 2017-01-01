CANADIAN MAY HAVE BEEN A VICTIM IN ISTANBUL NIGHTCLUB TERROR ATTACK.

At least 39 people were killed and another 70 were wounded by a gunman shooting at New Year’s Eve party-goers in an Istanbul nightclub. Turkey is calling it a terrorist attack

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. local time at the Reina, described as Istanbul’s most famous nightclub.

The private Dogan news agency says one of the victims was a Canadian, although there has been no confirmation of that from either Turkish or Canadian officials by early Sunday afternoon EST.

No suspect has been named, and so far there has been no claim of responsibility for the horrific attack.

The United States is denying reports that it knew that a terrorist attack was possible at an Istanbul nightclub.

The U.S. embassy in Ankara says that in spite of rumours on social media, the U.S. government had no information about any specific threats.

