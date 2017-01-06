CANADA COMES UP SILVER AT THE WJHC

It’s gold for the U-S; a heartbreak for Canada.

Team Canada settled for silver after losing the championship game at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Montreal last night. Team USA scored a 5 – 4 shoot out win to take gold. Earlier in the day Russia earned the bronze with a 2-1 overtime win over Sweden.

It was the first gold medal finish for the United States at this tournament since 2013. In 4 meetings with Canada for gold, the US is now 3 and 1.

