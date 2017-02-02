Thousands packed Montreal’s Maurice Richard Arena and applauded during the service for three of the six men killed during Sunday evening’s attack at the mosque in Quebec City.

(Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

Politicians from the various levels of government and Muslim leaders used the opportunity to call for greater tolerance and openness not only in Quebec but across the country.

”It is with a heavy heart that we come together this afternoon to grieve the loss of these innocent lives,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

”But as a community and country, together we will rise from this darkness stronger and more unified than ever”.

There were also prayers for the other three killed.

A funeral for them will be held at the Quebec City convention centre Friday afternoon.

The post CALLS FOR TOLERANCE AT FIRST FUNERAL FOR VICTIMS OF MOSQUE MASSACRE appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.