C-R-T-C MANDATES BROADBAND ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Canada’s telecom regulator says broadband internet access will become a basic service from coast-to-coast, just like landline telephone service.

But the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says it can’t make full access to ultra-high speed services a reality on its own – and achieving that goal will require business and government to pitch in.

The aim is to ensure that service providers (ISPs) offer internet services at speeds of at least 50 megabits per second for downloading data – and 10 Mbps for uploads.

At present, about 82 per cent of households and businesses enjoy that level of service.

The CRTC wants that to grow to 90 per cent by 2021 – and to 100 per cent within 10 to 15 years.

Unlimited data options for fixed broadband services will also be required of ISPs.

In addition, the regulator says mobile wireless service should be made available to all households and businesses throughout Canada – CRTCas well as along all major Canadian roads.

