For many he was considered a one-hit wonder, BUT British singer songwriter Peter Sarstedt took that hit to number one on the U-K charts back in 1969 with a song that was also number one in many other counties.

Sarstedt died over the weekend at the age of 75.

His family says he’d been battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for the past six years. It is a rare, progressive neurological condition which caused his retirement from performing in 2010.

Aside from “Where Do You Go To My Lovely”, Sarstedt wrote more than a dozen albums and released his final one in 2013, in a career that spanned more than 50-years.

The post BRITISH SINGER/SONGWRITER PETER SARSTEDT DIES AT AGE 75 appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.