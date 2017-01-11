BRITISH COUPLE CELEBRATE 73RD ANNIVERSAY

A couple in Manchester, England is is celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.

97-year old Trudy and 96-year old Barclay Patoir met at a factory making Lancaster bombers near Manchester, England during World War II.

He is black and originally from British Guiana. She’s white and says not everyone supported their relationship. In fact her mother told her that if the marriage went ahead, she was not longer welcomed in her parent’s home.

Despite opposition to the union, they married, raised two daughters and now have three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

