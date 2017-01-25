BREAST CANCER PATIENTS EXPERIENCE SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS IN SOME CASES: STUDY

Researchers studying nearly two-thousand breast cancer patients have found that almost half of the women experienced at least one severe to very severe side-effect due to their regimen.

Pain, constipation and breast skin irritation were reported as the most bothersome side-effects.

It appears that the more toxicity a patient experienced, the less likely it was for her to have optimal health.

Side-effects also varied depending on which treatment patients were undergoing.

Severe pain accompanied chemotherapy, while radiotherapy seemed to bring about breast skin irritation.

You can read about the study in the bi-weekly journal, Cancer.

