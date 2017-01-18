BOX SET TO CELEBRATE HARRISON’S SOLO CAREER

Fans of the former Beatle George Harrison’s solo work should circle February 24th on their calendar. That’s when George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection – is scheduled to be be released.

The box set includes all 12 of Harrison’s solo LPs, the 2-LP “Live in Japan” album and two 12-inch picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set on You.” The collection spans the years 1968 to 2002.

All of the discs have been remastered and each of the LPs will be made available individually.

The set also includes an extended 632-page version of Harrison’s autobiography “I Me Mine”.

Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.

