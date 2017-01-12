Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated in the semi finals of the Sydney International.

The Westmount, Quebec, native lost in straight sets early Thursday morning to Britain’s Johanna Konta who will play Aggie Radwanska in the final.

The Sydney tournament was a tune up for Bouchard who plays next week’s Australian Open as a non-seed.

Thornhill’s Milos Raonic has been seeded third for the Australian Open; his highest ever for a Grand Slam Event.

Ranoic is number 3 in the world. Bouchard is number 49.

The post BOUCHARD OUT IN THE SEMIS AT SYDNEY appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.