BOMBARDIER WANTS INJUNCTION AGAINST METROLINX

Bombardier has asked an Ontario court to impose an injunction against Metrolinx – in response to the provincial transportation agency’s notice that it will terminate a contract for light rail vehicles in Toronto.

The railway division of Bombardier says its application to the Ontario Superior Court is meant to encourage Metrolinx to resume discussions – as required in its contract.

Bombardier says the ”unjustified cancellation” of the contract would cost Ontario taxpayers millions of dollars and kill hundreds of jobs.

It also says it would put projects like the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch LRT in jeopardy.

The cars are part of a contract signed in 20-10 and are to be employed on various LRT lines – including the Eglinton Crosstown that is scheduled to open in 2021.

