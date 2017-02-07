BLUE JAYS, TEAM’S ANNOUNCER HEAD SOUTH SOON FOR ANOTHER SEASON

Jerry Howarth is doing well following prostate surgery last November to remove a small tumour.

The 70-year-old American-Canadian is heading into his 36th season as one of voices of the Blue Jays and told Zoomer Radio’s ‘The Afternoon Express’ with Norm Edwards

he goes back next week for a follow-up appointment. but that all should be good.

”Been actually walking 35-minutes a day for about six weeks over at the local mall, so I’m as strong and feeling as good as I can and very fortunate that they got all this cancer when they did.”

The tumour was discovered after Howarth underwent a magnetic resonance imaging scan.

He supports a study led by Dr. Robert Nam at Sunnybrook Health and Sciences Centre to determine if MRI scans are more effective at catching cancer than prostate-specific antigen tests.

The players head down to Florida next week and Jerry Howarth will join them soon after.

”I go down February 21st. The first (exhibition) game is Saturday the 25th against Atlanta in Orlando … andway we go toward the Blue Jays hopefully making a run for a third straight playoff.”

Jays open the regular season in Baltimore April 3.

