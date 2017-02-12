BLAST OF WINTER STRIKES GTA

Winter Wonderland at Zoomerplex

photo: C. Ross

Pack your patience was the best advice as a blast of winter moved into the GTA early Sunday morning. Unless you were shoveling or building a snowman, the best place to be was inside. By 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a snowfall warning replaced a special weather statement with up to 15 cm. of snow expected before ending late Sunday evening. Provincial police reported numerous crashes and warned drivers to slow down and be prepared to adjust your driving conditions to the changing road conditions. Surfaces, walkways and parking were difficult to navigate because of the amount of snow. Toronto Police constable David Hopkinson says slippery sidewalks create perfect conditions for falls so Zoomers need to take extra care. The city spent the day salting roads, and bike lanes to ensure roads were clear by the Monday morning commute. Metrolinx reported delays with GO buses, and flights were either delayed or cancelled at Pearson International Airport.

