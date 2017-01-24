BIG 3 AUTOMAKERS, TRUMP TALK ABOUT BUILDING MORE VEHICLES IN THE U.S.

The heads of GM, FORD and Fiat-Chrysler knew what the president was going to tell them before Donald Trump even sat down with them.

In a tweet ahead of their meeting, he said ”I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!”

(Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

After the meeting, the president said there’s a big push to have auto plants and other plants.

”It’s not the construction I want,” said Trump, ”it’s the long-term jobs that we’re looking for.”

Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says his company has a ”common goal” with the new administration.

GM CEO Mary Barra agrees.

”The U.S. is our home market and we are eager to come together to reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing.”

Currently under the North American Free Trade Agreement, a vehicle can be sold in the U.S., Canada or Mexico free of any tariffs as long as 62.5% of a vehicle’s components are from within the bloc.

Trump has said he plans to talk with Ottawa and Mexico about renegotiating the deal.

