BELOVED BROADWAY MUSICAL SET TO CLOSE

From sunrise to sunset swiftly flow the days. But, not for much longer. Saturday, the latest incarnation of the beloved musical “Fiddler on the Roof” goes dark on the Great White Way after 464 performances.

During this latest run, the cast went thorough 93 pairs of boots and shoes, got 234 haircuts and beard trims and there was one marriage proposal. After a show, Ben Rappaport, who plays Perchik, asked Megan Kane for her hand and she said yes.

Also ending runs this coming weekend “The Colour Purple” and “Matlilda”.

