BEATEN LONG-TERM CARE RESIDENT IMPROVING, FAMILY LOOKING FOR OTHER HOME

The family of a long-term care resident who was beaten by another resident is getting a different story concerning the incident last Saturday.

Tammy Carbino, who shared her father’s frightening story in an exclusive interview Wednesday with Zoomer Radio’s ”Fight Back” with Libby Znaimer, was back Thursday afternoon to say St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas reports things played out differently that initially thought.

The latest report states a personal support worker (P-S-W) saw a resident leave his room, called out to him, he did not respond and proceeded to go into Tammy’s father’s room.

When the P-S-W, who was just steps behind, entered the room she saw the resident beating Tammy’s father.

The worker screamed, called for help and another P-S-W came, but the resident continued to beat him and then turned and began to chase the two P-S-Ws, and was about to attack another resident in a different room when the registered nurse practitioner showed up.

Tammy has trouble accepting the latest version of events.

‘”There’s a lot of things that don’t add up for me, like are the only tools that you have in your tool kit, when you know, trying to handle different behaviours like dementia, is to scream out to them? Like is there not something else that can be in place?”

Tammy also told ”Fight Back” that her father’s doing much better in hospital, may soon be released but that the long-term care home’s working with the family to help find a different facility for him.

