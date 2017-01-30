BAILEY’S ENDING SPONSORSHIP OF WOMEN’S FICTION PRIZE

The Bailey’s liqueur brand is ending its sponsorship of The Women’s Prize For Fiction – after four years of funding the annual award, worth almost $50,000.

The prize was founded in 1996 and was originally known as The Orange Prize For Fiction – after the U.K. telecommunications company.

Bailey’s originally committed until 2016 but has also agreed to sponsor the 2017 prize – to be awarded in June.

The prestigious literary award celebrates “excellence, originality and accessibility in women’s writing.”

Previous winners include Canada’s Anne Michaels for Fugitive Pieces (1997) and Carol Shields for Larry’s Party (1998.)

