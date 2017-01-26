AYKROYD WEIGHS IN ON FISHER

Canadian comic actor Dan Aykroyd has paid tribute to his former fiancee Carrie Fisher in a essay for Empire Magazine.

Aykroyd and Fisher first met while he and John Belushi were cast members on Saturday Night Live. But it was during the filming of the Aykroyd-John Landis-written “Blue Brothers” in 1980 that they actually lived together for several months.

A few month later the pair began thinking about marriage and Aykroyd writes they even had blood tests for compatibility. At its peak, he descried the relationship as soaring, laugh-filled exhilaration with a vibrant, wholly satisfying physical intimacy.

The relationship ended later in 1980, when Fisher rekindled her romance with singer Paul Simon.

Fisher died in December at the age of 60.

Aykroyd’s account of his life with the Star Wars icon appears in Empire’s farewell issue, which is published in memory of Fisher.

