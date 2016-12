Longtime Broadway star Dick Latessa has died at the age of 87.

Latessa won a Tony Award playing Harvey Fierstein’s onstage husband Wilbur Turnblad in the original cast of “Hairspray” and joked in 2003 that he’d finally made it as he accepted the award.

Latessa was also featured in the original productions of such hits as “Follies,” ”Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “The Will Rogers Follies.”

Dick Latessa was 87.

