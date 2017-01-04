AND BEST SCREENPLAY GOES TO….

It’s film award season and the latest nomination list has been released. The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for best screenplays of the year. Oscar favourites Manchester, Moonlight and La La Land are competing for best original screenplay. Also nominated in that category were Hell or High Water and Loving. The off beat R-rated superhero Deadpool also earned a nomination for best adapted screenplay, joining Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures and Nocturnal Animals. Deadpool, starring Canadian Ryan Reynolds, also scored two nods for this Sunday’s Golden Globes. The Writers Guild hands out its awards February 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. The nominees for best documentary screenplay went to Author; The JT LeRoy Story, Command and Control and Zero Days.

