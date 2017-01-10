ALEXANDER HAMILTON’S LETTERS COMING TO AUCTION

Broadway’s hottest show is shining its spotlight on a collection of historic American documents – the letters of Alexander Hamilton – which are being auctioned by Sotheby’s.

Dozens of Hamilton’s letters will be offered on January 18th – estimated to be worth $1.4 million to to $2 million.

The show’s set designer, David Korins created part of Sotheby’s Americana exhibit – that includes the kind of art and furniture that surrrounded Alexander Hamilton in his daily life.

Javier Munoz plays the lead role – and he got teary-eyed as he held a letter from Hamilton’s son – whom he called “papa.”

Munoz says reading Hamilton’s private thoughts will deeply affect his performance.

