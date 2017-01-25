ACTRESS MARY TYLER MOORE DIES AT 80

The star of T-V’s beloved ”The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died.

(Reuters / 2012)

Mary Tyler Moore was 80.

Her family says she died of cardiopulmonary arrest after contracting pneumonia.

She battled diabetes for years and in 2011 underwent surgery to remove a benign tumour on the lining of her brain.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s ”The Dick Van Dyke Show,” where she played wife Laura Petrie.

(CBS / Getty Images)

In the 1970s, she starred in ”The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

( People )

It was as Mary Richards, the Minneapolis T-V news producer, that Moore really made her mark.

The series won 29 Emmys, a record that stood for a quarter century, until ”Frasier” broke it in 2002.

Moore won 7 Emmys, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in the 1980 film ”Ordinary People”, received the Screen Actors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There’s also a life-size bronze statue in Minneapolis, depicting her tossing her trademark tam into the air as she did in the opening credits of ”The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

