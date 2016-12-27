Carrie Fisher has died four days after suffering a cardiac episode during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

(Andy Kropa / Getty Images)

A statement from the family says the 60-year-old Fisher was ”loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, Carrie made her film debut at 17 in ”Shampoo,” the 1975 film starring Warren Beatty, Julie Christie and Goldie Hawn.

But she’ll best be remembered by many for her portrayal of Prince Leia in the Star Wars films.

(Pinetrest)

She was also an outspoken mental-health advocate, sought-after screenwriter and a bestselling author, beginning with ”Postcards from the Edge,” a semi-autobiographical story about a woman raising a daughter while working in show business.

Other works included ”Wishful Drinking,” ”Shockaholic,” and most recently her third autobiography ”The Princess Diarist”.

The post ACTRESS, AUTHOR CARRIE FISHER DIES AT 60 appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.