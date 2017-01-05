ACCUSED KILLER DOCTOR BACK IN COURT

A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife will make another appearance in court today.

The body of Elana Fric-Shamji was found in a suitcase near Vaughan December 1st. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Mohammad Shamji was arrested a day later and charged with first degree murder in connection with his wife’s death.Shamji is a neurosurgeon who worked out of Toronto Western Hospital. His wife worked at The Scarborough Hospital. Shamjii has been in custody since his arrest.

