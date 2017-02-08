ACADEMICS IN CANADA AND AROUND THE WORLD BOYCOTTING TRUMP’S AMERICA

Canadian academics are in the thick of a global movement to protest the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump – by boycotting academic conferences hosted on American soil.

Hundreds of professors at universities across the country have joined more than 6,200 academics around the world – who have pledged to stay away from international conferences held in America.

And some Canadian groups have rescheduled previously booked conferences – or broken ranks with their U.S. counterparts – who discourage such boycotts.

The decisions by most academics were prompted by Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries – from entering the United States.

They say the executive order – which has been stayed temporarily by American courts – puts intellectual freedom at risk – by silencing the voices of those who cannot enter the country.

And they say excluding some of their Muslim colleagues compromises the intellectual integrity of academic discourse – and the ban helps entrench racism.

