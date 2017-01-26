“A GOOD DEATH” WINS BIG B.C. PRIZE FOR SANDRA MARTIN

Sandra Martin has won the $40,000 British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

Martin is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster – and receives the 2017 prize for A Good Death; Making the Most of Our Final Choices.

The jury said Martin’s book “will make an enormous contribution” to the public debate surrounding assisted death.

Jury members read 141 books from 46 publishers across Canada.

The award is presented each year by the British Columbia Achievement Foundation – which celebrates excellence in the arts, humanities, enterprise and community service.

