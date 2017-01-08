Nine teams from Canada are among twenty-seven teams taking part in a competition to create a technology that will convert carbon dioxide into a valuable product. The winning team gets 20-million dollars.

The competition is sponsored by Canada’s Oilsands Innovation Alliance, and U.S. company N-R-G.

Oragnizers say the N-R-G Cosia Carbon X-Prize “will challenge the world to reimagine what we can do with CO2 emissions by incentivizing and accelerating the development of technologies that convert CO2 into valuable products.”

There will actually be two tracks in the competition. One will test technologies at a coal power plant while the other will will test technologies at a natural gas power plant.

Ten finalists will be announced in 2018, and the winner will be chosen in 2020.

The post A 20 MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE TO CONVERT CO2 appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.